Otis announces his entry into this year's Men's WWE Royal Rumble match

WWE has officially announced that Otis will be a participant in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. The former member of Heavy Machinery becomes just the fifth member of the men's roster to announce his entry.

WWE shared this news on their website and even shared a post via the official Twitter handle of the company.

The announcement was made after this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Otis was not involved in any of the matches held today and did not appear in any segment on the show as well.

The former Money In the Bank briefcase winner joins the likes of Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Bobby Lashley as the Superstars who have officially announced their entries into the 2021 edition of the Royal Rumble.

This will be Otis' first time in the Royal Rumble match. He has been impressive of late, and thus there will be a lot of people in the WWE Universe expecting a great performance from the former Heavy Machinery member.

Otis has a huge opportunity at the Royal Rumble

Otis will have Chad Gable supporting him from the sidelines

Recently, Otis has been paired up with Chad Gable, who has taken up the role of his friend, trainer, and manager. The Royal Rumble will be a great opportunity for Otis to show off his skills against some of WWE's finest.

WWE has decided to give Otis a chance to prove his worth. A solid performance in the Royal Rumble match can help in establishing him as a singles star and compete for some of the top Championships in the company.

He could also team up with his mentor, Gable, to become possible challengers to the newly-crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, on the back of a top performance in the marquee match.

Would you like to see Otis in the Championship picture? Let us know in the comments section down below.