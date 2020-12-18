Otis clarifies reports about heading back to the WWE Performance Center

Earlier this month, there was a report from the Wrestling Observer about several big man talents being asked to return to the WWE Performance Center to refine their skills. According to the report, Vince McMahon reportedly "threw a fit" and wasn't happy with their in-ring work.

Later on, PWInsider reported that Keith Lee of RAW and Otis of SmackDown was among the list of names that were reportedly sent to take these classes at the WWE Performance Center ran by Drew Gulak and Adam Pearce.

The former member of Heavy Machinery has opened up on the report and gave his response to it.

"It wasn’t like, "Hey, we were told this and that." That @WWEPC is a tool for us to get better...now that we don’t have live events, so we can’t really get our stuff out." - @otiswwe to @ryansatin pic.twitter.com/Vvw1lJT5tz — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 18, 2020

Otis says the WWE Performance Center is a tool to make everyone on the roster better

Earlier today, Otis sat down with Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX and the subject of this report came up and he offered a very interesting response when it comes to his time spent at the WWE Performance Center...

"I think It's always been there. I don't know how to explain this. It wasn't like we told this and that. The Performance Center is a tool for us to get better. If a big man wants to come up to me and wants to work on stuff or you know, vice versa...we're always working. That report was kind of funny. We're never not working, especially now when we don't have live events so we can't really get our stuff out, it's just bottled inside. We're not getting that stuff out there, so we'll find more and more ways to get in the ring. Nothing beats a crowd and that's one thing I miss to this day is that crowd man, feeling that rush from there. The acceptance...especially my favorite town...Milwakee...Good Lord, yea Milwakee. We're just not getting it out so much. But now it's time to get better. There hasn't been set dates, there hasn't been set anything, it's just like when you want to come in brother, you know what I mean? I'll talk to Braun about something, so me and Braun will do curls for about thirty minutes and then we'll talk about something over here. So It's always been there, I don't know why it became a big report gimmick, but yea...I don't know"

#AlphaAcademy I Did my First PULL UP 💪🏻



Ohhh YEAAA



“The LOAD” @WWEGable keepin the #PrimeBEEFcondition COMINNNNNNN’ ✊🏻



In Life we have Tests.....



We may fail the Tests.......



But One Thing is Certain #OTISnGABES are Gonna ACE That Test! #BlueCollarBrawler pic.twitter.com/Kox8ZghfCE — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) December 16, 2020

