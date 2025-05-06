Otis destroyed by former AEW champion on WWE RAW; Maxxine Dupri consoled at ringside

A former AEW champion destroyed Otis on WWE RAW. Maxxine Dupri was distraught at ringside.

After a disappointing run in AEW, Rusev showed up on WWE RAW two weeks ago and attacked the Alpha Academy. Last week on the red brand, he issued a threatening message to the entire roster. Due to his assault on The Alpha Academy, WWE announced a match between Otis and Rusev tonight.

Both men had a great back-and-forth contest. However, it was Rusev who made The Alpha Academy member tap out with the Accolade. Following the match, Akira Tozawa got into the ring, ripped off his shirt, and demanded that the former AEW star fight him then and there.

The former AEW star pretended to walk away only to return and slam Akira Tozawa onto his stablemate. He then sent the former tag team champion into the post twice before he kicked him in the face. The former Miro then locked in the Accolade on Otis until Adam Pearce came out to stop him. Meanwhile, Natalya came out to console Maxxine Dupri, who was in tears.

It will be interesting to see whether Otis is seriously hurt after tonight's assault from Rusev.

