Otis discusses Money in the Bank contract win and potential cash in plans

Otis is the new Money in the Bank winner

New Money in the Bank contract winner Otis has stated that he will cash in his briefcase sooner rather than later. The Heavy Machinery member shocked the WWE Universe by winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this past Sunday.

As a result, he now has a chance to cash in the contract for a Championship of his choice. Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, he revealed that he doesn’t know which Title he wants to go after yet, but he certainly wants to cash in as quickly as possible.

“There is not much to bask in. It’s just, in my personality, sooner the better. Sooner or later, this bad boy is getting cashed in. I don’t care if the opponent sees me coming, or sees it from the side, see me coming from behind, which I usually never do.

“I don’t know what title yet, I haven’t decided yet but my brain just does this [motions his finger around his head]. So it is basically whatever comes next but I am going to say sooner [rather] than later. Oh yeah! I ain’t waiting, never been a patient man!”

A great time to be Otis

Things have been going very well for Otis recently. He won his WrestleMania encounter against Dolph Ziggler a month ago, getting together with his love-interest Mandy Rose in the process. Otis then won the Money in the Bank contract last Sunday and is now just a step away from becoming a major Champion.