WWE RAW star reveals his dad has a crush on Bianca Belair

WWE Superstar Otis sent a heartfelt message to his father on the occasion of Father's Day.

The Minnesota native signed with WWE in 2016 on the NXT brand. He is currently a part of a tag team called The Alpha Academy, along with Chad Gable. During his time in the promotion, he has held the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship once and won the Money in the Bank match.

He recently paid tribute to his father via Twitter. He mentioned his dad as "Dadalu" in his post and quoted a piece of advice that he had given him. The 30-year-old also referred to his father as a "blue-collared man."

His tweet further states that his father is a huge admirer of current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The former Tag Team Champion also coupled the post with three pictures of him and his dad. Here is what he wrote:

"HAPPY FATHER’s DAY DADALU. BLUE COLLAR MAN “Niko…. you can never have enough Money Kid, Support your Family with everything you can, Friends Come n Go, but Scotch always tastes So GOOD after a hard day’s Work” His Favorite Wrestler n Crush is @BiancaBelairWWE To You DAD"

You can check out the tweet below:

OTIS (#1 GUY) @otiswwe



BLUE COLLAR MAN

“Niko…. you can never have enough Money Kid, Support your Family with everything you can, Friends Come n Go, but Scotch always tastes So GOOD after a hard day’s Work”



His Favorite Wrestler n Crush is



To You DAD 🥃 HAPPY FATHER’s DAY DADALUBLUE COLLAR MAN“Niko…. you can never have enough Money Kid, Support your Family with everything you can, Friends Come n Go, but Scotch always tastes So GOOD after a hard day’s Work”His Favorite Wrestler n Crush is @BiancaBelairWWE To You DAD 🥃 HAPPY FATHER’s DAY DADALU BLUE COLLAR MAN“Niko…. you can never have enough Money Kid, Support your Family with everything you can, Friends Come n Go, but Scotch always tastes So GOOD after a hard day’s Work” His Favorite Wrestler n Crush is @BiancaBelairWWE To You DAD 🥃 https://t.co/vRDdfPzWRf

Charlotte Flair wishes WWE legend Ric Flair on Father's Day

Several WWE Superstars took to social media to celebrate Father's Day, including Charlotte Flair. She and Ric Flair are among the most prominent father-daughter duos in the promotion's history. The two stars have been equally decorated in their wrestling careers and have dominated the roster during their respective eras.

The Queen took to Twitter to wish Ric a happy Father's Day. She called him her partner in crime and attached four pictures with the post. Two of them were from Charlotte's childhood and featured a young Ric Flair. She also included images from her recent wedding with Andrade El Idolo and the father-daughter duo on a cruise.

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE Happy Father’s Day Dad!

Love you big as the sky -wink Butterfly Kisses & Partner-in-Crime 🦋Happy Father’s Day Dad!Love you big as the sky -wink Butterfly Kisses & Partner-in-Crime 🦋♥️ Happy Father’s Day Dad! Love you big as the sky -wink https://t.co/EavHzPltNK

The company also commemorated the occasion with a few posts on Twitter, highlighting several current stars who are also fathers.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far