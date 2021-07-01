Otis finally uses his real voice and undergoes another drastic appearance change

The gradual transformation of Otis from a comedy character to a full-blooded heel has been truly fascinating to watch.

Otis has undergone periodic appearance changes of late as he began sporting a clean-shaven look a few weeks back to go along with pulled-back hair and a ponytail.

Otis' appearance change seemingly has levels to it as we might not have even seen the star's final form just yet. The former MITB winner appeared on the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump, where he surprisingly unveiled another fresh hairstyle, a tight crop without a ponytail.

The SmackDown superstar looked incredibly neat as he also adopted a relatively serious demeanor throughout the interview.

Otis' real voice, character development, and future on SmackDown

However, the most notable takeaway from the latest Bump was Otis completely using his authentic voice to interact. The made-up voice for comedic frills is a thing of the past as Otis looks to get back to his roots and just be himself, and that would include speaking regularly in his real voice.

Otis enjoyed a successful amateur wrestling career as the star was a genuinely talented heavyweight who was briefly considered for the U.S. Greco-Roman wrestling team at the 2012 London Olympics.

Chad Gable has taken up the task of undoing the Heavy Machinery characteristics that turned Otis into a reliable source for comic relief on SmackDown. Gable is Otis's best friend in the ongoing storyline. He is the driving force behind the former Heavy Machinery member's evolution into a serious character and a ruthless heel.

It should also be noted that Otis's current look is similar to his amateur wrestling days, which should tell you all about the idea behind Otis's character rehabilitation.

Otis was one of the most popular stars in the WWE last year when he was Mr. Money in the Bank and Mandy Rose's on-screen partner.

The company pulled the plug on Otis' push as WWE took the MITB briefcase from him in favor of The Miz. WWE also abruptly drafted Mandy Rose to RAW, and Otis was left with a lot to ponder upon on the Blue brand.

Chad Gable saw all the untapped potential in Otis, and The Alpha Academy was thus born at the end of 2020. Gable and Otis have gone from strength to strength, and the ideal plan would be to go after the Mysterio Family's SmackDown Tag Team titles.

What are your thoughts on Otis's new look and steady character progression? Sound off in the comments section below.

