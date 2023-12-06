Otis gets bodyslammed by 26-year-old female star on WWE show; Julius Creed responds 

WWE Superstar Julius Creed had a message for Lash Legend following her impressive performance during the latest episode of NXT.

It's a rarity to witness female stars demonstrating their in-ring prowess against male counterparts. However, this unfamiliar scenario unfolded during this week's mixed trios match, featuring Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Maxxine Dupri, & Otis) and Meta-Four (Lash Legend, Noam Dar, & Oro Mensah).

In a remarkable moment during the bout, Legend effortlessly lifted and bodyslammed the 330-pound Otis, stunning fans in the arena and across the globe. Social media soon erupted with praise for her exceptional talent. Among them was Julius Creed, who took to Twitter to showcase his immense respect for Legend's incredible feat.

"You deserve your flowers for this one🌹🌹🌹 @lashlegendwwe. Respect," Julius wrote.

Check out Julius Creed's tweet below:

Despite Meta-Four's valiant effort, The Alpha Academy secured victory after Chad Gable forced Noam Dar to tap out with an ankle lock.

Legend, a former WNBA basketball player, joined WWE in 2020 at the youthful age of 23, before making her NXT debut in 2021. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented star.

