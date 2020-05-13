Otis won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match last Sunday

New Money in the Bank contract holder Otis has stated that Chad Gable is the most elite athlete in WWE right now. The two often train together in the gym and Otis was full of praise for the former RAW, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champion.

Otis says Gable is a machine

Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Otis was asked about his connection with the former Olympian. In response, Otis revealed that he has a special bond with him and that Gable pushes him to do better.

“Me and him have the chemistry of training where he knows how far I could push it and I know how crazy of an athlete he is. He doesn’t need me to motivate him. [When] I think he has got 20 reps [left in him], he does 34.

“I mean, the guy is a machine. That’s the reason why Chad Gable is one of the most elite athletes – probably the most athlete – in WWE at this present day. It’s basically like he pushes me.”

While Chad Gable may not be going through the best of times in the company right now, Otis’ words of praise are a true reflection of how incredibly talented and hard-working Gable is.