Otis officially confirms his new name after making WWE return

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 07, 2025 12:36 GMT
Otis is a RAW star! (Image from WWE.com)

Otis recently made his return to WWE after being on the sidelines for a few months. The powerhouse has also given himself a new name following his comeback.

The 33-year-old has been a mainstay on WWE programming for nearly a decade. He is currently a part of the Alpha Academy, along with Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa. The group has not featured much on TV programming in the last few months, with Otis being out of action being one of the primary reasons. The powerhouse was on the shelf for three months as he was dealing with an injury.

The Alpha Academy star returned to action at last month's AAA TripleMania XXXIII, where he was one of the participants in the Copa Bardahl Cibernetico. While he's yet to wrestle on WWE TV, the former Money in the Bank winner competed in a match on Main Event before last week's RAW. He also celebrated his return with a post on Instagram, where he gave himself a new name- "The Polak Hunk."

You can check out the post by clicking here.

Otis is a one-time champion in WWE

Otis has been a part of the global juggernaut since 2016. He has mainly been a tag team wrestler in the company, as he has partnered with Tucker during his first few years before forming an alliance with Chad Gable. However, both of his partners eventually turned on him. The powerhouse is currently in a union with Akira Tozawa and also competes in singles matches.

The 33-year-old has won one title during his time with the Stamford-based promotion. He and Chad Gable won the RAW Tag Team Championship during their time together. However, the latter eventually turned heel and left the Alpha Academy to join forces with the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

While Otis may not have won many titles in WWE, he is one of the most over stars on the roster and is loved by fans. The powerhouse's last singles match on TV programming came back in May when he lost to Rusev.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
