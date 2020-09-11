Otis posts heartfelt tweet reacting to major WWE release

Gerald Brisco was recently let go by WWE after 36 years of service. Brisco took to Twitter and stated that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon called it himself and told him that he's no longer needed in the company. Brisco also added that he will still be around to help WWE talent, and will release more info soon.

Wrestling Twitter immediately blew up and several wrestling personalities posted tweets wishing Brisco well. WWE SmackDown Superstar Otis posted a tweet in response to Brisco's release as well.

Otis, who has been one of the hottest acts in all of WWE this year, wrote that he loves Brisco, and will always be a "Brisco Boy". He finished off the tweet by thanking the WWE legend. Check out the tweet below:

I LOVE YOU SIR ✊🏻



I will and Always Forever Be a Brisco Boy



THANK YOU https://t.co/q7MHm1FbgQ — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) September 11, 2020

Otis and many others benefited from Brisco's presence in WWE

Gerald Brisco made his pro-wrestling debut in the late '60s, and wrestled for a string of territories. He retired in 1985 and took on a backstage role in Vince McMahon's promotion. Brisco, along with Pat Patterson, were featured regularly on WWE TV during the Attitude Era. The duo portrayed the roles of Vince McMahon's stooges at the time. Brisco was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.