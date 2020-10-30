Otis posts picture of himself with no hair

Otis has taken to social media to reveal an old picture of himself with no hair.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar has had long hair and a beard ever since he debuted on WWE television in 2016. However, as the picture below shows, he had a very different look when he dressed as fictional supervillain Bane for Halloween in 2013.

Ohhh YEAAA #tbt



HALLOWEEN 🎃



2013 BANE vs Batman w/ Jimmy CHAOS pic.twitter.com/6ecArlNJzf — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) October 30, 2020

Otis also posted the image on his Instagram account, prompting lots of responses saying he looked like RETRIBUTION member T-Bar.

T-Bar (fka Dominik Dijakovic in NXT) has been compared to Bane since he began wearing a similar mask to the DC Comics character in September.

Some Instagram users asked Otis if he shaved his head recently, but the caption clearly says the picture is from seven years ago.

Otis’ current WWE storyline

Otis won a six-man ladder match in May 2020 to claim the men’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

Advertisement

Unlike some Money in the Bank winners, Otis chose not to cash in his contract straight away. Instead, he decided to focus on his relationship with Mandy Rose and his Heavy Machinery tag team partnership with Tucker.

The Miz accused Otis of neglecting the Money in the Bank briefcase, leading to a match between the two men at Hell in a Cell.

Towards the end of the match, Tucker betrayed Otis by hitting him with the briefcase. The Miz then pinned Otis to win the match, meaning he is the new Money in the Bank holder.

Although Otis (SmackDown) and Tucker (RAW) are on separate brands, their paths could still cross in the near future.

This year’s Survivor Series, which takes place on November 22, has a RAW vs. SmackDown theme. That means Otis and Tucker could potentially face each other at the event.