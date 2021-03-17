Otis posts tweet reacting to "Austin 3:16 Day"

WWE Superstar Otis posted a tweet honoring Stone Cold Steve Austin on "Austin 3:16 Day". Otis is one of several current WWE Superstars who grew up watching The Rattlesnake on TV back in the day.

The former Heavy Machinery member recently posted a photo on his official Twitter handle. He can be seen wearing an "Austin 3:16" T-shirt and wishing the WWE Universe a happy "Austin 3:16 Day". Check out Otis' tweet below:

Otis recently underwent an interesting character change

In the 90s, Stone Cold Steve Austin's character changed for good when he delivered a scathing speech following his 1996 King of the Ring tournament victory. The rest, as they say, is history.

Otis recently went through a character change as well. The former lovable man, who once garnered sympathy from the WWE Universe after a failed Valentine's Day date with Mandy Rose, is now a full-fledged heel on the blue brand.

A short while ago, Otis and Chad Gable turned heel on SmackDown during a tag team outing with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. This was the first time that Otis turned heel in his WWE career.

Otis and Chad Gable have lots of plans for the duo's immediate future, including a SmackDown tag team title reign. Much like how The Rattlesnake's character change led to a Hall of Fame career for him in the 90s, here's hoping WWE does justice to Otis' new persona.

Fans of Otis wouldn't want him to suffer the same fate as his former tag team partner Tucker did. Soon after Tucker turned on Otis last year, he disappeared from WWE TV.

What do you think of Otis' tribute on "Austin 3:16 Day"? How did you celebrate this joyous occasion? Sound off in the comments.