Female WWE star calls Otis 'delicious'

Otis was quite thrilled when he was referred to as 'delicious' by Maxxine Dupri.

Maxxine Dupri has been high on the former Money In The Bank holder for a while now. She made several attempts to recruit him to Maximum Male Models. He was recently seen posing for a photo shoot with Maximum Male Models on an episode of WWE RAW.

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, Triple H took the wrestling world by storm. The WWE legend announced the arrival of a new World Heavyweight Championship, with the new champion set to be crowned at Night of Champions. Soon after, Maxxine Dupri put up a tweet stating that the new World Heavyweight Championship would look perfect on her 'delicious' Otis. The 31-year-old star responded to the tweet shortly after. Check out the exchange below:

Otis once came close to challenging for the top prize

The former RAW Tag Team Champion won the Money In The Bank briefcase back in 2020, at the namesake event held at WWE HQ. He later took on The Miz at the Hell In A Cell 2020 event, with the contract on the line. Courtesy of Tucker's betrayal, he ended up losing the briefcase to The A-Lister. One wonders what would have happened if he hadn't lost the contract to The Miz that night.

Maxxine Dupri believes that he has tons of potential and the right look to become a big star. She had the following to say about the same while appearing on WWE’s The Bump earlier this year:

“I mean, let’s be clear. I’ve made no mistakes, and my boys know that. I just think the aura that I am exuding, Otìsè knows that he is in the best of hands when he’s with me. He understands that I can bring him the true stardom that Otìsè deserves.” (H/T WrestleZone)

It remains to be seen if Otis ends up becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. He hasn't done much of note in regards to championship gold for a long time now and would love to hold WWE's top title in the near future.

