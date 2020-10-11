Otis releases statement on Heavy Machinery's split

Much like every other WWE Draft, this year's has already sprung some surprises. While the WWE Universe witnessed some of their favorite Superstars switch brands on Night One, some notable tag teams/stables were also disbanded, including the dynamic duo of Otis and Tucker.

Most notably, The New Day finally split apart, much to everyone's shock. The duo of Otis and Tucker, known as Heavy Machinery, joined them in that category. Taking to Twitter, Mr. Money in the Bank has finally commented on Tucker being drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Otis comments on Tucker being drafted to RAW

In his recent tweet, Mr. Money in the Bank, Otis wrote a heartfelt message dedicated towards his long-term tag team partner, Tucker. The SmackDown Superstar suggested that no matter what, he'll always love his tag team partner, who is no less than a brother to him.

Here is what Otis wrote in his recent tweet:

2 HEARTS



1 SOUL



I LOVE YOU BIG BROTHER ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/E3Akch8PbB — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) October 10, 2020

Heavy Machinery's run in WWE

Heavy Machinery was initially formed in 2016 and the duo of Otis and Tucker participated in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. In 2019, however, Heavy Machinery was promoted to the main roster and initially joined the red brand of Monday Night RAW. But, as part of the Superstar Shake-Up that year, Otis and Tucker were drafted to SmackDown.

On SmackDown, the pair had a few memorable moments as a tag team but it was Otis who mostly benefited from the move. He broke out as a singles Superstar, coupled up with Mandy Rose and eventually went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

With their recent split as part of the 2020 WWE Draft, the duo of Otis and Tucker will go down in history as yet another charismatic tag team to have not won any sort of tag team gold in WWE. Well at least for now, unless there's a reunion between the two men in the future.