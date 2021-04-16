Otis responds to Tucker's release with a throwback picture

Otis has found much success as a WWE Superstar and continues to do so as a part of The Alpha Academy. However, before he teamed up Chad Gable, the Blue Collar Brawler was a part of Heavy Machinery alongside Tucker.

Unfortunately, Tucky was released by WWE recently alongside many other superstars. His former tag team partner has now shared a throwback picture of the duo on Twitter.

The picture in question was taken during their days in NXT. Otis and Tucker were one of the more formidable tag teams on the NXT roster, and the duo were almost inseparable.

The same can be seen in this picture as they look to be embracing each other after a win during a live event.

It is great to see that the camaraderie between the two men is still prevalent. Otis' tweet is a great way of showing support for Tucker, who will now be looking forward to the next chapter in his wrestling career.

Otis and Tucker's run in WWE as Heavy Machinery

Otis and Tucker were a big hit when they started off on NXT. In the black and gold brand, Heavy Machinery was extremely popular amongst the fans and ran through most of their opponents inside the ring.

They spent three years in NXT before being drafted to SmackDown in 2019, where they stayed together for only a year. They were unfortunately split up in the 2020 draft, with Otis staying on the blue brand and Tucker going to RAW.

The split between the duo was made official at Hell in a Cell 2020, when Tucker turned on Otis and helped The Miz win the Money In The Bank briefcase.

Heavy Machinery never won any tag team titles during their time together in WWE. However, there can be no denying that the duo of Otis and Tucker were adored by the fans.