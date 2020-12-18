Otis reveals his only regret as WWE's Mr. Money in the Bank

Otis has admitted that he has one regret about his short-lived run as WWE’s Mr. Money in the Bank. The former Heavy Machinery member wishes he had done more things in his WWE career before he won the briefcase in May 2020.

This year’s Money in the Bank ladder match took place at WWE’s corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Otis won the match by defeating AJ Styles, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, and Rey Mysterio. However, he lost the briefcase five months later to The Miz at Hell in a Cell.

Otis told WWE on FOX’s Ryan Satin that he does not dwell on the past, but he acknowledged that things could have gone better.

“Well, you know, you can’t live and learn going back and wishing, man,” Otis said. “So, my personal opinion, no [still wanted to win the briefcase]. Heck, we got that Money in the Bank briefcase, we had a great time with it. I made myself a little lunchbox with it. I always learn from the past and all this. I never regret anything. The only thing I regret is maybe things I could have done on the road to get there, but, hey, man. That’s living and learning.”

Otis’ Money in the Bank victory guaranteed him a future opportunity at a WWE World Championship at a time of his choosing. He rarely teased a cash-in during his run with the briefcase, which is what ultimately led to The Miz challenging him for it.

Otis’ WWE storylines since losing the MITB briefcase

Otis and Tucker

The Miz defeated Otis for the Money in the Bank briefcase following a shocking betrayal from Tucker. It looked as though Otis was on course to win before Tucker hit his fellow Heavy Machinery member with the briefcase.

With Tucker now on RAW, Otis has formed a new tag team on SmackDown with Chad Gable. The two men lost against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on the latest episode of SmackDown.