Otis reveals which championship he will cash in the Money in the Bank contract on

Otis and Mandy Rose

This weekend will see the Money in the Bank PPV, and for the very first time, the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder match will take place at WWE's global headquarters. Both matches will take place at the same time. One of the six competitors in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match is Otis, who has got a big push over the last few months on SmackDown.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Otis revealed which title he will challenge for if he wins the Money in the Bank contract:

"If I get the briefcase, we're challenging for the Tag Team titles. I don't think there's a rule of what titles to challenge for, so we're going to challenge for the Tag Team titles, cash it in and that's what's going to happen... if I can get up that ladder. I'm a little scared of heights. And I hope that ladder's going to be sturdy enough to carry my weight."

Past winners of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match have cashed in on WWE Champions or Universal Champions, but Otis intends to cash it in on to win the tag team titles, with his tag team partner, Tucker.

Otis' recent push on WWE

Otis' romantic storyline with Mandy Rose was loved by the fans and he is now getting a big push as a singles Superstar on WWE. He had defeated his nemesis Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown to gain a spot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Otis will be in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match alongside the likes of Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Aleister Black, and the latest addition to the match, AJ Styles. This year's Money in the Bank PPV is very different from the others as the ladder match will take place at WWE's headquarters, with the briefcase dangling on the top floor of the building.

Money in the Bank PPV will take place this Sunday, April 10, 2020.