  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Otis sends a message to Scarlett Bordeaux during WWE RAW

Otis sends a message to Scarlett Bordeaux during WWE RAW

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 18, 2025 04:03 GMT
The picture that Scarlett posted (via her X)
The picture that Scarlett posted (via her X/Twitter)

WWE Superstar Otis sent a message to Scarlett Bordeaux on X/Twitter during tonight's edition of RAW. The Alpha Academy member was responding to Scarlett's photo, which showed him wearing a T-shirt featuring her, with an irate Maxxine Dupri in the background.

Ad

Scarlett has been a mainstay on WWE TV for quite some time now, and fans have been impressed with her work as Karrion Kross' valet. She also regularly interacts with fellow WWE Superstars off TV and posts pictures with them.

In a new post that Scarlett shared on X/Twitter during RAW, Otis can be seen wearing her T-shirt, which is available at WWE's official shop. Fans can notice an annoyed Maxxine Dupri looking at Otis and Scarlett from a distance. The Alpha Academy member has now responded to Scarlett's post, as can be seen below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Ohhh YEAAA Babe Little bit of HEAVEN... Little bit of HELL.......... And Whole lot of K@RNAGE."

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Scarlett and Karrion Kross recently suffered a major setback. The duo's stable, The Final Testament, broke up after WWE released three key members. Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain were among several stars who were recently let go by WWE. Many fans are worried about Kross and Scarlett's immediate future on the main roster following the disbanding of The Final Testament.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी