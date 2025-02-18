Otis sends a message to Scarlett Bordeaux during WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Otis sent a message to Scarlett Bordeaux on X/Twitter during tonight's edition of RAW. The Alpha Academy member was responding to Scarlett's photo, which showed him wearing a T-shirt featuring her, with an irate Maxxine Dupri in the background.

Scarlett has been a mainstay on WWE TV for quite some time now, and fans have been impressed with her work as Karrion Kross' valet. She also regularly interacts with fellow WWE Superstars off TV and posts pictures with them.

In a new post that Scarlett shared on X/Twitter during RAW, Otis can be seen wearing her T-shirt, which is available at WWE's official shop. Fans can notice an annoyed Maxxine Dupri looking at Otis and Scarlett from a distance. The Alpha Academy member has now responded to Scarlett's post, as can be seen below:

"Ohhh YEAAA Babe Little bit of HEAVEN... Little bit of HELL.......... And Whole lot of K@RNAGE."

Scarlett and Karrion Kross recently suffered a major setback. The duo's stable, The Final Testament, broke up after WWE released three key members. Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain were among several stars who were recently let go by WWE. Many fans are worried about Kross and Scarlett's immediate future on the main roster following the disbanding of The Final Testament.

