Otis sends a two-word message to Maxxine Dupri after WWE RAW

Otis has finally reacted to Maxxine Dupri making him an offer to join the Maximum Male Models.

Maxxine Dupri has been eyeing the Alpha Academy member for a while now. It's quite clear at this point that she is a fan of Otis' unconventional physique.

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, a backstage segment saw Maxxine Dupri giving her card to Otis. The latter seemed highly intrigued by Dupri's offer. He has finally shared his reaction to the same via his recent tweet. Check it out below:

"In Touch…….," he wrote.

Otis' tweet received several encouraging responses from WWE fans

It looks like WWE fans are having a blast with this storyline, judging by their responses to the tweet. Check out some of the reactions below:

KidFury @psgamer221 @otiswwe Credit to Otis he scores all the girls. @otiswwe Credit to Otis he scores all the girls.

Otis has been a popular mid-card act for quite some time now on WWE TV. His interactions with Maxxine Dupri and the Maximum Male Models have been an immediate hit with the WWE Universe. The reason behind this is the fact that the former RAW Tag Team Champion has done well with such storylines in the past.

Fans still bring up his romantic saga with Mandy Rose back in early to mid-2020. The storyline saw him feuding with Dolph Ziggler and eventually managing to win Rose's heart. The two on-screen lovebirds were together for a while before Rose was drafted to WWE RAW. Here's what the former NXT Women's Champion had to say about the angle:

"That was such a fun, like, loving, entertaining story. And I think of the timing of it, like, you know, right during the pandemic, too. So, I feel like there was so much, you know, so much negativity going around, and just like, you know, people cooped up in their homes, and I felt like it was such a good story to just kind of like for, I don’t know, it was just pure entertainment. And it was fun. But for me, I just had a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun working with him. He’s obviously a character in and out in and out of the ring." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

It remains to be seen if Maxxine Dupri's interest in Otis will result in another fan-favorite storyline. It would certainly be interesting to see what happens if/when she succeeds in recruiting the popular superstar to the Maximum Male Models.

