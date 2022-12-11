"Our Beautiful Warrior Goddess"- Wresting world explodes as WWE Superstar Liv Morgan showcases her bruises on social media

The WWE Universe exploded after Liv Morgan displayed her bruises following a brutal match on SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Liv Morgan alongside Tegan Nox challenged Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to a match. The match was eventually won by Morgan and Nox as Raquel Rodriguez came in to distract Rousey and Baszler.

Taking to Twitter, Liv recently showcased the bruises that she got during the match. The WWE Universe went berserk as they came out in support of Morgan as most of them mentioned how great her recent match was.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Dutch Mantell criticized the six-pack challenge match involving Liv Morgan

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell heavily criticized the six-pack challenge match between Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, and Xia Li on SmackDown.

During the match, Raquel set up a table as she planned on power-slamming Deville from the steps through the table. But Morgan attacked Rodriguez as she flew from the barricade and both the stars landed near the announcer's desk.

Speaking on an episode of SmackTalk, Mantell discussed the same segment as he bashed the superstars for not making proper use of the table.

He also detailed how their booking made no sense to him.

"They go over these matches in the afternoon. She set it up and I'm thinking, what the ... they completely missed the table, completely missed it and everybody sold it like it was a dog catching a hambone, I don't know. But they were all lying around. I looked around when two girls were fighting. How many were in there? Six? Two girls were engaged but four girls were just, I don't know, they weren't up. They were all laid down."

It will be interesting to see how WWE plans on booking Morgan in the near future.

