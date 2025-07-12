"Our time is coming" - 36-year-old female star sends message during WWE SmackDown after missing out on huge opportunity

A 36-year-old female star missed out on a big opportunity. However, she sent a confident message during WWE SmackDown tonight.
Michin has been a prominent feature on SmackDown in recent months. Despite her experience and in-ring skills, she is still in search of her first title on the main roster. She was involved in the Women's United States Championship picture for a long time, but was unable to win the title. She has formed a tag team with B-Fab in recent months.
After it was announced that Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez would defend their tag titles at Evolution 2025, a number one contender's triple threat match was booked for the June 30 episode of the blue brand. Michin and B-Fab competed against Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair and The Secret Hervice. However, it was Bliss and Flair who won.
Tonight, on SmackDown, one woman from each of the teams who will compete at Evolution competed in a Fatal Four-way match. Michin and B-Fab were backstage watching the bout. Mia Yim soon took to social media to send a confident message.
"Our time is coming..@TheVibeBri #wwe #smackdown #fabuloushardcore #bchin #michinmovement #wwewomenstagchampionship," she wrote.
It will be interesting to see when Mia Yim wins her first title in the company.
