"Our time is coming" - 36-year-old female star sends message during WWE SmackDown after missing out on huge opportunity

A 36-year-old female star missed out on a big opportunity. However, she sent a confident message during WWE SmackDown tonight.

Ad

Michin has been a prominent feature on SmackDown in recent months. Despite her experience and in-ring skills, she is still in search of her first title on the main roster. She was involved in the Women's United States Championship picture for a long time, but was unable to win the title. She has formed a tag team with B-Fab in recent months.

After it was announced that Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez would defend their tag titles at Evolution 2025, a number one contender's triple threat match was booked for the June 30 episode of the blue brand. Michin and B-Fab competed against Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair and The Secret Hervice. However, it was Bliss and Flair who won.

Ad

Trending

Tonight, on SmackDown, one woman from each of the teams who will compete at Evolution competed in a Fatal Four-way match. Michin and B-Fab were backstage watching the bout. Mia Yim soon took to social media to send a confident message.

"Our time is coming..@TheVibeBri #wwe #smackdown #fabuloushardcore #bchin #michinmovement #wwewomenstagchampionship," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when Mia Yim wins her first title in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE