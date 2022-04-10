WWE SmackDown sees a dip in overnight ratings after WrestleMania

The overnight ratings for the April 8 episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

This week's show emanated from the Finserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. The event featured top stars of the Blue brand, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey. Friday's show also witnessed some major returns and debuts.

Spoiler TV reported that SmackDown drew an average of 2.100 million viewers in overnight ratings. Hour one drew 2.116 million viewers, while the second hour drew 2.083 million viewers. The show averaged a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 key demographics.

What happened on WWE SmackDown this week?

The event started with Ronda Rousey coming down to the ring to challenge Charlotte Flair to an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair appeared on the tron and declined the challenge. The former UFC Champion insisted that the match would happen and that she would make Flair scream, "I Quit."

King Woods defeated Butch in a singles encounter. NXT callup Gunther made his debut alongside his associate Ludwig Kaiser. Gunther destroyed Joe Alonzo in a singles match. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss had a fallout over Corbin's loss at WrestleMania.

Sami Zayn was in a singles matchup with Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior had the match won when Sami decided to make a run for it, allowing McIntyre to win via countout. The Women's division was bolstered by the return of Lacey Evans and the debut of Raquel Rodriquez. Liv Morgan also picked up a huge win over Sasha Banks.

In the final segment of the show, Roman Reigns came out alongside Paul Heyman and the rest of The Bloodline. Reigns mentioned that he had achieved all there was to accomplish in WWE. He then asked The Usos to go to RAW and unify the Tag Team Championship.

The Tribal Chief was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura. Even before Nakamura could say a word, Reigns hugged him and welcomed Nakamura to the Island of Relevancy. This was immediately followed by a Double Superkick from The Usos, leaving the King of Strong Style lying in the ring.

Did you enjoy this week's episode of the Blue brand? Sound off in the comments below.

