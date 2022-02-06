Overnight ratings for the February 4 episode of SmackDown

The overnight ratings for the latest episode of WWE SmackDown are out.

According to Spoiler TV, this week's episode of the blue brand drew an average of 2.001 million viewers in overnight ratings. The first hour of the show drew 1.998 million viewers, while 2.003 million viewers watched the second hour.

The show had a 0.5 rating in the target 18 to 49 demographic.

What happened this week on SmackDown?

This week's episode of SmackDown featured the fallout from the Royal Rumble premium live event. The show started with Roman Reigns making his way to the ring with his reinstated Special Council Paul Heyman and the rest of the Bloodline.

Heyman took the mic and spoke about the events at the Royal Rumble. But as Reigns took center stage, he was interrupted by the returning WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The WCW legend acknowledged Reigns as his next opponent at Elimination Chamber.

In singles action, Ricochet defeated Ridge Holland, which prompted Sheamus to lay out a challenge for a tag team match. The Celtic Warrior and Holland subsequently defeated Cesaro and Ricochet. In another singles match, Jimmy Uso picked up a win over Erik of the Viking Raiders.

Aliyah continued her momentum with a count-out win over Natalya. Drew McIntyre made his return to the blue brand after an impressive performance at the Royal Rumble. McIntyre was in the ring with Madcap Moss and asked Moss to share a "Drew McIntyre" joke. The former champion feigned laughter at the joke and dropped the comedian with a vicious Claymore.

WWE @WWE @MadcapMoss. #SmackDown After making a shocking return from injury months early to nearly win the #RoyalRumble Match, @DMcIntyreWWE returns to have a laugh with Happy @BaronCorbinWWE After making a shocking return from injury months early to nearly win the #RoyalRumble Match, @DMcIntyreWWE returns to have a laugh with Happy @BaronCorbinWWE & @MadcapMoss. #SmackDown https://t.co/reu7WKmJ6M

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal in singles action with his number one contender, Sami Zayn watching on commentary. New Day members Big E and Kofi Kingston also picked up a win over Los Lotharios.

In the final segment of the show, Ronda Rousey announced that she would challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. As tensions escalated, Sonya Deville jumped on Rousey, and the former UFC star immediately put her in an armbar, sending a message to the Queen at ringside.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, WWE delivered an eventful show on Friday night and set up two major matches that fans are already looking forward to.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy WWE SmackDown? Yes No 18 votes so far