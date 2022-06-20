Overnight ratings for SmackDown featuring Vince McMahon's appearance

Vince McMahon's appearance on last week's edition of SmackDown seems to have done its job of making people tune in.

The aftermath of WWE's investigation into a secret $3 million settlement saw McMahon stepping away from his position as WWE CEO and soon after, WWE announced that McMahon was going to appear on SmackDown.

The WWE Universe was quite excited to find out what McMahon had to say to them. He opened the show and said that it was a privilege to be in front of the fans and welcomed them to SmackDown before leaving the ring.

Brandon Thurston has reported that the show drew 2.274 million views, with the final number projected to be 2.4 million. This would be the highest rating for the blue brand since last September. Thurston added that the second half of the show was more watched than the first. Fans who watched the show are aware that the second hour featured an undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Riddle. It also marked the return of Brock Lesnar following Reigns' victory over Riddle.

Vince McMahon recently reacted to WWE's investigation into allegations against him

Many fans were wondering if McMahon would address WWE's investigation into the $3 million settlement during his appearance on SmackDown. That didn't happen, but McMahon did comment on the investigation while stepping away from his position.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said Vince McMahon.

Roman Reigns' title match against Riddle was his first televised defense since winning the WWE title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. This was also the first singles encounter between the two men.

Reigns' victory celebration was marred by Brock Lesnar's return. The Beast Incarnate will face The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2022 with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

