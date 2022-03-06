Ronda Rousey's debut impacts viewership for the March 4 episode of SmackDown

The overnight ratings for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

This week's episode of the blue brand emanated from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. It also featured the in-ring SmackDown debut of Ronda Rousey.

According to Spoiler TV, the episode averaged at 2.14 million viewers in the overnight ratings. This was up from last week's average of 1.98 million viewers. The first hour of the show drew 2.125 million viewers, and the viewership increased to 2.154 million in hour two. The show averaged a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

What happened on SmackDown this week?

This week's show kicked off with the Intercontinental Championship match between champion Sami Zayn and challenger Ricochet. The Future of Flight used a distraction from Johnny Knoxville to his advantage to pin Zayn and win the Intercontinental title for the first time in his career.

RAW Superstar Austin Theory came down to inform Pat McAfee that he would be facing Theory at WrestleMania.

In singles action, Naomi defeated one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Carmella. In another singles encounter, Drew McIntyre made short work of Jinder Mahal. After the match, McIntyre vowed that he would end Happy Corbin's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

The Usos then attacked Nakamura and Rick Boogs on the entranceway. This allowed the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman to make their way to the ring, followed by the rest of the Bloodline. Reigns announced that he would smash Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and make him acknowledge the Head of The Table.

The Usos then successfully defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against the Viking Raiders. Jimmy and Jey hit the 1-D on Erik to pick up the win.

Big E's was scheduled to face Sheamus. However, Ridge Holland and Sheamus attacked Kofi and Big E from behind and stole Big E's prized ATV. The duo then proceeded to destroy the vehicle with sledgehammers.

Ronda Rousey emerged victorious via submission in her SmackDown in-ring debut against Sonya Deville, with Charlotte Flair watching the action from commentary.

Throughout the match, Flair claimed that Rousey had nothing except the Armbar. The Baddest Woman on the Planet proved the Queen wrong as she got the Queen in a painful Ankle Lock after the match, leaving the champion screaming in pain.

What did you make of this week's episode of the blue brand? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Debottam Saha