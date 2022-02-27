WWE loses vieweship for the February 25 episode of SmackDown

The overnight ratings for this week's episode of SmackDown and the viewership fell to less than 2 million.

Spoiler TV reported that the average overnight rating for the show was 1.976 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.004 million viewers, whereas 1.984 million viewers tuned in during the second hour.

This was down from last week's average of 2.173 million viewers.

SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

What happened this week on SmackDown?

This week, the blue brand rolled on to Hershey, PA. The show kicked off with Michael Cole conducting an interview with Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey.

Rousey vowed to make Charlotte tap out at WrestleMania. The Queen then interrupted the interview and tried to belittle her challenger. WWE Official Sonya Deville grabbed the opening and jumped Ronda from behind.

Charlotte and Deville then started a two-on-one assault on Ronda. The Rowdy One soon got back and slammed Deville in the ring. Sonya then escaped before Ronda could do any further damage.

Next, the New Day defeated Los Lotharios in tag team action. Xia Li's debut impressed everyone as she claimed victory over Nataya with a spinning heel kick.

Sami Zayn was out next to celebrate his Intercontinental title win against Nakamura last week. However, Johnny Knoxville interrupted the celebrations and challenged Zayn to a match for the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn refused and then laid out Knoxville with a Helluva Kick.

Sasha Banks was in singles action against Shotzi and grabbed the win with the Bank statement. After the match, Naomi came down to the ring and told Sasha that they would be future Women's Tag Team Champions.

Drew McIntyre got Madcap Moss once again in the ring and made quick work of Moss with a Claymore.

Roman Reigns then came down to the ring for the final segment alongside Paul Heyman and the rest of the Bloodline to sign the contract for the Greatest WrestleMania Match of All Time.

The ring was filled with security guards as Lesnar made his way to the ring and signed the contract. After signing the contract, Reigns claimed that SmackDown was his show.

He told Lesnar that he owned the show, the announcers, the people, and most importantly, the security guards in the ring. But even before the guards could attack Lesnar, the Beast laid waste to all of them, sending a strong message to the Head of the Table.

What did you make of this week's SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Debottam Saha