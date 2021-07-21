Former WWE Superstar opens up about how Owen Hart played a pivotal role in his career

Owen Hart was a generational talent in the pro-wrestling industry. He had it all: in-ring ability, technical and mic skills... there was no denying how good he was.

Being a bonafide talent meant that the younger Hart served as an inspiration to many youngsters looking to get their break in the pro-wrestling world.

Many competitors and non-competitors came forward to express how much Owen Hart influenced them. One such person is former WWE Superstar turned martial arts and pro-wrestling instructor, Santino Marella.

Marella, whose real name is Anthony Carelli, recently appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette where he detailed the influence Owen Hart played on his wrestling career.

He shared a story about how his coach explained that he had the same physical features as Hart, and how this inspired him to get into wrestling at a time when individuals of his build were often ignored.

"I looked in the ring and there's like 300 pound... six feet whatever... everyone was huge in this school and I'm like, 'Damn! I'm too small for this!' But I knew I'd be good at this. And I remember there was a picture of Owen Hart on the wall and he (my coach) goes, 'Yeah! He's your size,' and I go, 'What? Owen Hart is my size? I'm 5'10 and Owen Hart is 5'10?' And I go, 'So size is not going to be an obstacle for me?'And he goes, 'No! No! you have to bulk up a bit,' and then I said, 'Okay then! I'm doing this for sure!'", said Santino Marella.

Anthony Carelli aka @milanmiracle is fantastic in this interview. So candid about the trouble he got into growing up, his love of judo, having his first daughter at a very young age, and making his jump to @wwe to become one of the most beloved superstars. Check it out now!! https://t.co/vgVMpRJC9V — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 20, 2021

Owen Hart was a legend of the wrestling business, and it is great to hear how much he inspired new generations of professional wrestlers.

Owen Hart's death shocked the wrestling world

Owen 'The Rocket' Hart had one of the greatest careers in pro-wrestling history. Unfortunately, he never got to live it to the fullest as he tragically passed away in the prime of his career in 1999.

At the time, Hart was working in a superhero character known as the Blue Blazer. As part of the character, WWE had him enter the ring by rappelling from the rafters. Hart had successfully performed the stunt before, but on the night of the Over the Edge pay-per-view in 1999, he accidentally released the hold early and fell down 78 feet.

All attempts to revive him failed as Hart succumbed to his injuries.

"All That I Can Say About Owen Hart, Is That I Hope That I Can Be, As Good A Man As Him, So That I Can See Him Again, Someday" - Jim Ross pic.twitter.com/4AhtLXDLb8 — JustRasslin (@JustRasslin) May 4, 2017

His contributions to pro-wrestling are remembered to this day, and it's rare to find anyone like Owen Hart.

