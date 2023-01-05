Create

"Papa H would be calling for him" - Wrestling world erupts with the possibility of Jay White going to WWE amid huge 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match

Could Triple H sign Jay White in 2023?
The wrestling world erupted after Jay White challenged Hikuleo to a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match at NJPW New Year's Dash.

Taking to Twitter, fans speculated about the possibility of White finally jumping ship to WWE, as he could potentially depart NJPW in 2023.

Fans on social media also came up with interesting theories, suggesting that White could enter the Royal Rumble or even face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Hikuleo previously betrayed Jay White and sided with his brothers Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. In doing so, he left the Bullet Club after the faction initially booted out the Guerrillas of Destiny in IMPACT Wrestling.

White replaced Tonga and Loa by bringing Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to the Bullet Club. However, The Good Brothers moved back to WWE and rejoined The OC.

If White were to leave NJPW for WWE, he could potentially reunite with Anderson and Gallows in the US. Former Bullet Club frontrunners AJ Styles and Finn Balor, who played a crucial role in White joining the faction, are also signed to the Stamford-based promotion.

NJPW is yet to confirm White's upcoming match against Hikuleo, but it could potentially take place in a few weeks.

Do you think Jay White will leave NJPW for WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

