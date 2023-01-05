The wrestling world erupted after Jay White challenged Hikuleo to a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match at NJPW New Year's Dash.

Taking to Twitter, fans speculated about the possibility of White finally jumping ship to WWE, as he could potentially depart NJPW in 2023.

Fans on social media also came up with interesting theories, suggesting that White could enter the Royal Rumble or even face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

george @StingHart_ honestly, Jay White is someone i could realistically see going to WWE when his contract's up. feels like there isn't much for him to do in NJPW apart from maybe more Bullet Club stuff.

unless AEW get him first, but i think WWE are gonna make a major play for him.



honestly, Jay White is someone i could realistically see going to WWE when his contract's up. feels like there isn't much for him to do in NJPW apart from maybe more Bullet Club stuff.unless AEW get him first, but i think WWE are gonna make a major play for him.

RSK @TatsujinLowKi @thesuperjcast Oh man ffs I swear if Jay leaves it won't be the same

Deck the Halls with Bolt451 🐀 @Bolt_451



AJ Styles Looking at Jay White like seeing your Ex's... you get the idea. @TomCampbell Finn Balor looking at Jay White like seeing your ex's new Boyfriend on his own and considering thumping him one

Skullheart @Skullheart1 @TomCampbell If he does, who would lead Bullet Club?

Juan C. Reneo @ReneusMeister Jay White is uncle Howdy confirmed?

Gran Akuma @__AKUMA Jay White did a really good job of explaining why he'd want a "loser leaves Japan" match. Could wind up being a situation where everyone involved winds up better off when it's all said and done.

Hikuleo previously betrayed Jay White and sided with his brothers Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. In doing so, he left the Bullet Club after the faction initially booted out the Guerrillas of Destiny in IMPACT Wrestling.

White replaced Tonga and Loa by bringing Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to the Bullet Club. However, The Good Brothers moved back to WWE and rejoined The OC.

If White were to leave NJPW for WWE, he could potentially reunite with Anderson and Gallows in the US. Former Bullet Club frontrunners AJ Styles and Finn Balor, who played a crucial role in White joining the faction, are also signed to the Stamford-based promotion.

NJPW is yet to confirm White's upcoming match against Hikuleo, but it could potentially take place in a few weeks.

