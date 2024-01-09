Parallels between Cody Rhodes and legendary 13-time WWE champion drawn seconds into RAW

Cody Rhodes was compared to a legendary WWE Superstar during the latest episode of RAW. The 13-time champion in question is "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Steve Austin is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He was one of the cornerstones of WWE's attitude era and was one of the most popular wrestlers in the world during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

During his tenure in the company, Steve Austin won multiple championships and main evented WrestleMania multiple times. He also won back-to-back Royal Rumble matches in 1997 and 1998.

With the Royal Rumble right around the corner, many WWE Superstars are looking to win the match and main event WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble last year but is still looking to finish his story. He is looking to win another Rumble match this year.

Tonight on RAW, as soon as the show began, Cody was entering the arena when the RAW commentary mentioned that Cody is looking to be the first superstar to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches since Stone Cold Steve Austin did back in 1998.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will be able to make history at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

