Parker Boudreaux reacts to comparison with Brock Lesnar

American football star Parker Boudreaux recently gave an exclusive interview to Lucha Libre Online and revealed his thoughts on WWE legend Brock Lesnar.

Parker Boudreaux is being dubbed by many as the modern-day Brock Lesnar, with the 22-year-old athlete describing himself as 'The Next Big Thing'. Parker Boudreaux was asked by Michael Morales Torres about his opinion on Brock Lesnar, and people comparing him to The Beast. Here's what Boudreaux had to say in response:

I think Brock Lesnar is a tremendous athlete, and while I do take it as a compliment to be told we look alike, I look forward to people getting to see my own unique identity and character in professional wrestling, as well as watch me be my own person. I’m one of a kind. The Next Big Thing.

WWE fans would love to see a stand-off between Parker Boudreaux and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is currently not associated with WWE, but it's always a possibility that he could make his way back to the company somewhere down the line. Brock Lesnar is still one of the biggest names in all of sports entertainment and is a major draw.

Parker Boudreaux possesses the physique that one needs, to make a name in WWE. Little is known about his skills in the ring though, and whether he has trained in the squared circle in the slightest. Boudreaux has a strong resemblance to Brock Lesnar, and witnessing these two behemoths in the same ring will certainly be a treat for the WWE Universe.

What are your thoughts on a possible confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Parker Boudreaux? Sound off in the comment section.