Part-time WWE Superstar seemingly hints at a future championship win after Triple H unveils a new title

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 25, 2023 07:28 IST
Triple H has shown the new title on WWE RAW

Triple H made headlines today by introducing a new World Heavyweight Championship during RAW. While Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the introduction of a new title has opened up the possibility for a new star to be crowned. Logan Paul has now reacted to the unveiling.

Every superstar who has felt that they can't win a world title with Reigns as the champion will have their eyes fixed on this new opportunity, and that's already happening.

🤩 🤩 🤩!#WWERaw https://t.co/vAptT3DId8

Logan Paul may have signed a new contract with WWE, but he only appears at times, thanks to the part-time nature of the deal. It seems from his reaction that he is focused on winning the title.

He posted a picture of the new title and tagged Triple H with a side-eye emoji. The message was clear that he wanted the new title.

👀 @TripleH https://t.co/wXqXkvGwWL

Even if he does, though, the star will likely have a lot of competition, with every star not holding a title right now looking to compete for it in the coming weeks.

As of now, it's unclear, but whoever wins the new title could easily be the new fighting champion, with rumors of Roman Reigns taking time off frequently.

Do you think Triple H has unveiled the championship that Logan Paul will win in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
