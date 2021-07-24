"Partying was a little bit more important to him" - Jim Ross opens up about a former WWE star's controversial release

While many WCW superstars have achieved success in the WWE, the initial batch of talent that came over during the 2001 Invasion angle was underwhelming, to say the least.

Amongst the stars that WWE brought over from WCW, Buff Bagwell was a name that had a lot of promise. Unfortunately, the 5-time WCW Tag Team Champion had a forgettable WWE run as he was infamously remembered for a RAW match against Booker T.

Jim Ross opened up about Buff Bagwell's failed WWE stint during the latest edition of Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com.

As rumors would suggest, Bagwell's mother Judy called the WWE office on multiple occasions requesting the weekend off for her son. She also allegedly complained about WWE's travel arrangements for Buff, and the accusations are said to have contributed to his release. As the years passed, Bagwell blamed Jim Ross for ruining his WWE career and spreading lies about his mother.

On the latest Grilling JR, Jim Ross began by stating that Buff Bagwell had a high opinion of himself that even exceeded Vince McMahon's perception of the star. Jim Ross explained that he was just the messenger and was in the wrong spot to absorb the heat for Bagwell's release.

JR felt Buff Bagwell was the creator of his own demise in the WWE and highlighted the wrestler's excessive partying habits as the primary cause.

"Well, he had a higher opinion of his work than Vince did. And you know, I became the bad guy because I'm the middleman. I'm the one that delivers the bad news or the good news at times, but I don't hold any animosity to this very day on Marc (Marcus) Bagwell whatsoever. I saw he had a car wreck, and it was involving drinking, maybe. He just wasn't a good fit, Conrad," said Jim Ross.

"Judy had little to do with that," JR continued, "Marc's own personal habits and the way he conducted himself was what let the air out of his sails, and but if he had a better attitude at than a young age, at that point in time; we were talking over 20 years ago, we would have had a shot to get playing time. But he just wasn't keen for that opportunity. It seemed like partying was a little bit more important to him than being a professional."

Vince just didn't see the money: Jim Ross on Buff Bagwell's brief WWE stint

Jim Ross didn't enjoy the experience of informing Bagwell about his release, and the WWE Hall of Famer also denied having anything to do with the allegations surrounding Judy. The AEW commentator gave a blunt verdict on Buff Bagwell as he felt the wrestler prioritized partying over his profession.

The respected announcer added that Vince McMahon didn't see the money in Bagwell despite the former WCW star's immense self-belief.

"He, you know, that partying lifestyle. We're trying to distance ourselves from that if we could, but you know, and again. Vince just didn't see the money in Marc that Marc saw in himself. So, I can only deal with a hand that dealt to me when I'm told this kid is not going to get it; I want you to let him go.

So, when we were in Atlanta, we went to a little room there, and I remember vividly, I didn't enjoy doing it. How in the hell could you be a human being and enjoy telling somebody they are done? I'm not that person. I felt for him, and I felt bad for him. It didn't have a lot to do with Judy. That's good dirt," Jim Ross added.

Jim Ross also spoke at length about Buff Bagwell's WWE RAW match against Booker T during the most recent Grilling JR episode, which you can check out here.

