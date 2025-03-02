  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Pat McAfee
  • Pat McAfee addresses major WWE controversy to start Elimination Chamber

Pat McAfee addresses major WWE controversy to start Elimination Chamber

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 02, 2025 00:32 GMT
Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee is a popular WWE commentator (source: WWE.com)

A controversial moment happened at the start of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Pat McAfee addressed this controversy.

Ad

Tonight, WWE is hosting its annual Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches. Apart from this, there will be an unsanctioned match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and Trish Stratus will also return to action.

Just like every Premium Live Event, the show kicked off with the singing of the national anthem. Elizabeth Irving first sang the US national anthem. However, the Canadian crowd booed during the rendition. Following the US national anthem, she then sang the Canadian national anthem, and the crowd cheered.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When the WWE commentators welcomed the audience to the show, Pat McAfee addressed the historical importance of the show but also said that Canada sucked because they booed the US national anthem.

"These are the most stacked Elimination Chambers that the WWE has ever had. [It] kinda sucks that it's in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing but it's gonna be a historic night for the WWE on the road to WrestleMania," said Pat McAfee.
Ad

It looks like the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event has already gotten off to a hot start.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी