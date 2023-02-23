Pat McAfee addresses his WWE future; expresses doubts over a possible return

Former WWE announcer Pat McAfee recently cast some doubts over his return to the company as part of the SmackDown commentary team.

McAfee was a regular part of the blue brand announcement team, working alongside Michael Cole since April 2021. However, he took a hiatus from his role in September 2022 after landing a gig with ESPN's College Gameday. In his absence, Wade Barrett took charge of calling the action alongside Cole. The star made a one-off surprise appearance at this year's Royal Rumble and joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary.

In a recent post on Twitter, the former NFL player deliberated over his future in WWE. He indicated that the company's potential sale would be an essential factor in deciding whether he wanted to do business with them. The tweet suggested it could be a while before fans see McAfee again on WWE TV.

Here's an excerpt from his tweet:

"Baby girl on the way… what’s that mean for my future with WWE? I love it but, they’re allegedly gonna be sold, who’s buying them? Do I want to work/make money for those people?"

Pat McAfee had a stellar show at last year's WrestleMania

WrestleMania 38 was a watershed moment in Pat McAfee's career as a WWE personality.

He had a high-profile match with Austin Theory on Night 2, which he ended up winning. McAfee then shared the ring with Vince McMahon in an impromptu bout. The WWE Executive Chairman laid a beatdown on the announcer before Stone Cold Steve Austin came to his rescue.

The Texas Rattlesnake handed out Stunners to everyone in sight, McAfee included, before leaving the arena. The entire angle increased Pat's stock in the company, making him a bigger star than he already was.

Would you like to see Pat McAfee back on the SmackDown announce team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

