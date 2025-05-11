Pat McAfee breaks silence after losing to Gunther at WWE Backlash 2025

Pat McAfee and Gunther faced off tonight at WWE Backlash. The commentator had picked a fight with The Ring General after the latter attacked him and Michael Cole following his World Heavyweight Championship loss at WrestleMania 41. Following his loss to the Austrian wrestler, McAfee has now broken his silence.

McAfee showed a lot of guts and traded several strong blows and bumps with Gunther. The Ring General was laughing and enjoying the sadistic pleasure of punishing the commentator. Despite this, McAfee fought until the bitter end, where he lost consciousness to the Sleeper Hold.

After the match, Pat McAfee took to X and posted a tweet featuring an image of his exposed torso. His chest and face were still red from the punishment he received from the former World Heavyweight Champion. Updating the WWE Universe about his post-match condition, the commentator wrote:

“My chest… is ahhh… burning,” he wrote.

Check out his post here:

Needless to say, he is still going through the damage he sustained during his match against Gunther. The WWE RAW commentator faced brutal punishment from The Ring General, who landed several of his signature chops and also locked him into multiple submission holds. However, since Pat McAfee had promised the fans that he wouldn’t tap out, he didn’t submit, eventually losing by passing out.

Gunther acknowledged Pat McAfee after their match at WWE Backlash

Gunther has always been a heel in the Stamford-based promotion. The Ring General’s promos showcase his egoistic nature, where he heralds himself as the greatest wrestler of all time, constantly insulting his opponents as well as celebrated WWE legends like Bret Hart and Goldberg.

He did develop some compassion and humility after his loss to Cody Rhodes at the 2024 Crown Jewel. However, this effect was temporary, and he quickly reverted to his old ways by insulting Jey Uso. In a rare gesture at Backlash, though, Gunther acknowledged Pat McAfee with a nod for his efforts after his victory over the commentator.

This was in complete contrast to the punishment the Austrian superstar had been doling out moments ago to his opponent. Moreover, he had nearly caught Michael Cole with a Power Bomb during the match as well. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Ring General after Backlash.

