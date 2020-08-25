Pat McAfee breaks silence about his status with WWE

This past weekend was one huge affair for WWE. The weekend kicked off with the company debuting WWE ThunderDome on SmackDown. The following night marked the thirtieth edition of NXT TakeOver, and on Sunday, WWE had virtual fans in attendance for WWE SummerSlam. One of the most surprising performances from the weekend came from Pat McAfee, who faced Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Before the bout at NXT TakeOver: XXX, not many fans expected Pat McAfee to give them such an outstanding performance. McAfee went toe-to-toe with Adam Cole for a little over fifteen minutes. In those fifteen minutes, McAfee showed the WWE Universe his agility and fitness to perform in a ring.

Has Pat McAfee signed a contract with WWE?

After his match, Pat McAfee was in conversation with ESPN. During the interview, the former NFL punter spoke about the day of the match and how he prepared for it. Pat McAfee also spoke about his status with WWE and whether fans could expect another match out of him in the future.

“So for when it came to the match on Saturday, I was only focused on that match. I was only focused on, “OK, how do I go in here, put on a hell of a show, hell of a fight and get a win? And then, we’ll worry about everything after that on Sunday.” We’ll cross that bridge whenever we get to it. And I’ve heard the conversation start all around me and there was a lot… even my mom was asking, “Well, are you going to do this again?” I’m like, “Well, let’s worry about that on Sunday.” And then I got to Sunday, obviously, and I woke up. Neck was sore, back was sore, foot was sore. I got flipped on my head. To be completely honest, I’m not 100% sure what’s going to happen. I’m not under contract to do anything else with Mr. H. I assume he and I will talk about this at some point because I heard his comments in the press conference afterwards, which were very nice.”