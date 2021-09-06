Pat McAfee delivers positive news on his COVID-19 status

Pat McAfee is officially COVID-19 negative and will hopefully return to WWE SmackDown soon.

The last two weeks of commentary on WWE SmackDown have been noticeably less entertaining without Pat McAfee after he came down with the COVID-19 virus following SummerSlam.

Pat McAfee tweeted at the time that he had a fever of 104.5 and was staying at home in isolation to get rid of the virus and not to infect others. That high temperature is terrifying, but luckily McAfee informed everyone hours later that the fever broke in his sleep, and it went down.

In a great piece of news from the WWE SmackDown commentator this afternoon, Pat McAfee took to Twitter to announce that he is now COVID-19 negative, tweeting out a funny video concerning his NXT TakeOver match with Adam Cole.

"Be a friend, tell a friend. Uncle Covid's punk a** is officially AHT of me," Pat McAfee tweeted this afternoon.

Be a friend, tell a friend



Uncle Covid’s punk ass is officially AHT of me pic.twitter.com/liiXBBoAKn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2021

When will Pat McAfee return to WWE SmackDown?

With Pat McAfee now being free and clear of COVID-19, the WWE Universe is already wondering when he'll return to commentary alongside Michael Cole on SmackDown.

There is a good chance now that he's negative with the virus that he could return this Friday on WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, which would be a nice boost to the broadcast for such an important show.

On last week's episode of the blue brand, Michale Cole had indicated that McAfee would be back for the special Super SmackDown episode this coming Friday.

