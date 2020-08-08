Pat McAfee discusses NXT TakeOver: XXX preparation

This week it was confirmed that former NFL star Pat McAfee would be stepping inside of an NXT ring to face off against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX on August 20, 2020.

The former NFL punter put those skills to use this past week on NXT as he punted Adam Cole in the head. The vicious punt kick knocked out the leader of The Undisputed Era to close Wednesday's episode. The following day, Triple H laid down the challenge for McAfee to face Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX, a challenge which Pat McAfee was happy to accept.

Speaking on ESPN's Get Up, Pat McAfee opened up on the challenge of facing Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver and what he has in store for The Undisputed Era leader at the event:

"I got two weeks to prepare for this guy who has been wrestling for 12 years. Over a decade, this man has been traveling the globe wrestling. He was in Ring of Honor, he was in New Japan, he was in CZW. This guy has made a living wrestling for over a decade. Some consider him 'the next Shawn Michaels' 'the next best wrestler of all-time' and in two weeks...I'm gonna walk in there and BEAT HIS A**!" (h/t Fightful)

Pat McAfee's respect for professional wrestling

After discussing his "beef" with the longest-reigning NXT Champion in WWE NXT history, Pat McAfee was quick to open up on the respect he has for the industry of professional wrestling. The former NFL also discussed his training with Rip Rogers:

"I have a lot of respect for that man and this business, but getting to do this is awesome and gonna be a dream come true, one night, when I was a little intoxicated, I bought a wrestling ring. It showed up a couple of months later, I had forgotten that I bought it. I set that thing up, I've ran the ropes, I've taken a couple of bumps, I've trained with a guy named Rip Rogers who trained John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar, you name it, but I have no idea what I'm doing in there. That's why the next 14 days are so big. NXT TakeOver XXX, I have to not look like an idiot like the Saturday Night Live guys. I have to do my thing and not get injured. Put on for the NFL, granted a large portion of the NFL is not gonna be happy that I'm representing them, but I'm gonna do this for the punters and kickers, and I'm gonna walk out undefeated like I'm Goldberg back in the day." (h/t Fightful)

