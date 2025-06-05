Pat McAfee expects released stars to return: "There's always a road back to WWE"

Pat McAfee recently commented on the departure of R-Truth and Carlito, whose contracts weren't extended by WWE. McAfee believes that there's always a way to return for former stars.

Ad

Truth shocked the wrestling world last weekend when he announced that the company didn't extend his contract. Carlito followed a few hours later, saying that he only had two weeks left in his deal. Both were entertaining veterans, but WWE decided to move on.

On The Pat McAfee Show, the RAW color commentator had Sheamus as a guest. They discussed the exit of R-Truth and Carlito, with McAfee pointing out the possibility of a return due to the different options former WWE stars have on the table.

Ad

Trending

"A lot of guys come back, though. Like, that's the wrestling business, even more so now with how many opportunities there are elsewhere. And it feels like it's only growing. I mean, let alone like AAA getting bought up by WWE and TKO, that partnership, what they're going to do with the amount of money probably going to be invested into there. TNA seemingly all the way back, obviously, AEW still rolling. They broke a record of some sort. There's [sic] so many opportunities, but there's always a road back to WWE," McAfee said. [2:26 - 22:53]

Ad

Ad

Recent examples of former WWE stars who made their way back to the company include Aleister Black and Rusev. Others, such as Elias, Santino Marella, Top Dolla, and The Hardy Boyz, also did it through WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling.

Pat McAfee responds to John Mellencamp

Pat McAfee has feuded with many prominent names in WWE, including Adam Cole, Baron Corbin, and Gunther. However, McAfee recently made a new enemy in the form of singer John Mellencamp, who was critical of the ESPN host's antics in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks last week.

Ad

Here's what McAfee said about Mellencamp:

"[Mellencamp] puts out this horrendous quote tweet, a horrendous graphic. John, can't tell you how bad everything you did was. Everything. The graphic, the quote, the timing. You're two days late, John. He puts this thing out there, doesn't even say my name. John, shut the f*ck up," McAfee said. [H/T: IndyStar]

Ad

Ad

In addition to the response, Pat McAfee got the last laugh as the Pacers beat the Knicks to advance to the NBA Finals. He also won his bet with Michael Cole, who had to wear a Pacers jersey the entire night on commentary last Monday.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!