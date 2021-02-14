Pat McAfee finally opens up on his return to WWE

Pat McAfee has been one of the most entertaining talents to watch in a WWE ring since he made his debut last year. He has shown charisma and athleticism that is generally not seen in a non-wrestler. However, McAfee has not been seen on NXT since his match at WarGames, and he provided an update on that recently.

Pat McAfee is a former NFL punter who spent his entire career as part of the Indianapolis Colts. An unfortunate string of knee injuries led to him announcing his retirement in 2017. Since then, McAfee has been working as a sports analyst and even hosts his own show, The Pat McAfee Show.

During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the host commented on his possible return to WWE when asked if he would be making an appearance at WrestleMania 37. McAfee simply replied that he does not know anything, nor has he heard anything about a possible return.

"I’ve not heard anything, by the way. Have not heard anything. No ideas. But I do believe the first step would be to have the diet match the amount of conditioning I’ve been doing in the Oculus. And when that happens, look out."

It would be great to see Pat McAfee return to the ring. He was one of the breakout stars of 2020 and will continue to wow crowds if and when he returns to WWE.

"He’s a very nice man, Mr. H"- Pat McAfee reacts to Triple H praising him

Triple H recently appeared on a media call to discuss the upcoming pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. During the media call, The Game commented on Pat McAfee and when fans can expect him to return to the ring. Triple H had some nice things to say about the former NFL punter, something that McAfee appreciated.

"I was talked about in the wrestling community yesterday by Triple H, actually, about my future plans. It was interesting. I mean, all very nice things he said there but me learning about being written off TV did happen live on the air. He’s a very nice man, Mr. H, for everything he said."

Pat McAfee is not giving away much about his future with WWE. Fans will have to wait and see whether or not he chooses to make his return. Would you like to see Pat McAfee make a comeback? Let us know down below.