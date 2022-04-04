Pat McAfee gets first-ever WWE win at WrestleMania 38

WWE commentator Pat McAfee earned his first in-ring victory in the company as he defeated Austin Theory on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

Several reports stated that Vince McMahon and McAfee would be wrestling a match at WrestleMania. This was thought to be true when Vince offered Pat the chance to compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Pat wrestled Austin Theory in Dallas, making the former's childhood dream a reality.

The match began with a surprise appearance from Vince McMahon, who made his way to the ring and announced Austin Theory. McAfee then entered the sound of Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes, accompanied by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

During the match, Pat McAfee garnered a good reception from the raucous crowd as he pulled off the upset victory over Theory, much to the ire of Vince McMahon.

The victory marks McAfee's first in-ring victory in WWE. He previously wrestled in NXT but fell short in all his efforts.

What happened after Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38?

Though McAfee did pick up his first WWE win at WrestleMania 38, he also lost a match at the show.

After pinning Theory, Vince McMahon took off his suit jacket and entered the ring for an impromptu match against Pat. Using underhanded tactics and the help of Austin Theory, The Chairman gained the upper hand and defeated McAfee.

McMahon and Theory celebrated after the match but were interrupted by Stone Cold Steve Austin. He gave both men a stunner before celebrating with a beer alongside Pat McAfee, who also got a stunner for his troubles.

