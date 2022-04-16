Pat McAfee takes fans behind the scenes of week leading to WrestleMania

WWE commentator Pat McAfee recently shared some rare behind-the-scenes footage of the week leading up to his debut match at WrestleMania 38.

The SmackDown commentator's dream came true when Vince McMahon offered him the opportunity on The Pat McAfee Show last month. McAfee successfully defeated McMahon's protege, Theory. After the match, he shared a segment with The Chairman and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Pat McAfee recently tweeted a full behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania week.

In the same video, he mentioned his inspiration for wrestling and his excitement for his debut match.

“There was a time where every time I walked through a door, I pretended I was walking into a WWE arena, but tonight to feel that energy, I’m just hoping I don’t have a heart attack immediately, I’m hoping that I don’t get too gassed, and I’m hoping that I put on a damn good show because I’ve been thinking about it for 23 years,” said McAfee [H/T Wrestle Talk]

The enthusiastic commentator seemingly enjoyed the experience and is hopeful of having more moments in the ring moving forward.

"What a dream! What a life!" - Pat McAfee on segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin

The talk show host stated that his dreams came true at WrestleMania when he shared the ring and a few beers with his idol, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On the same edition of the show, McAfee stated that he was living his best life after his segment with the veterans.

"I dreamt of being Steve Austin, I dreamt of being in a building when that glass breaks and all of a sudden the toughest son of a b***h on earth comes out. The fact that I never got to see his, and then I get to see his last match live, it was just, it was awesome. I just had the incredible opportunity and honor [burps] to chug beers with Stone Cold Steve Austin, have a WrestleMania match that Vince McMahon was a part of. I'm living on cloud 50, right now, dude. This is sweet! What a day! What a dream! What a life!," said Pat McAfee [11:29 - 13:12]

Fans worldwide were on the edge of their seats with the commentator's in-ring performance at WrestleMania 38.

Would you like to see McAfee back in the ring again? Sound off in the comments below!

