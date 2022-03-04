WWE commentator offers to "beat Pat McAfee's a**"

WWE commentator Corey Graves has taken to Twitter to call out his fellow commentary booth member Pat McAfee.

Graves worked as an in-ring talent on WWE NXT until injuries and concussions forced him into early retirement in 2014. Following this, he featured as an NXT pre-show analyst and later color commentator before moving to the main roster's commentary team.

Pat McAfee had a similar career trajectory as he too began as an NXT talent and pre-show analyst before getting his seat as a color commentator on the company's main roster.

The former NFL star recently hosted an edition of his Pat McAfee Show, featuring a rare sit-down interview with Vince McMahon. On the show, the latter offered McAfee a WrestleMania match but didn't disclose the opponent. Rumors have pointed out that the two were set to face off at the "Grandest Stage of Them All."

The match offer prompted Graves to respond, who took to Twitter promising to "beat McAfee's a**."

"I’ll happily beat @PatMcAfeeShow’s a**" Graves wrote.

You can check out the tweet here.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



THAT WOULD BE A DREAM



#PMSLive #WrestleMania "I'd like to offer you the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania" ~ @VinceMcMahon THAT WOULD BE A DREAM "I'd like to offer you the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania" ~@VinceMcMahonTHAT WOULD BE A DREAM#PMSLive #WrestleMania https://t.co/3ufJl11Gv0

Though Graves was forced into retirement, rumors of a potential in-ring return for the commentary booth mainstay have circulated recently.

When did Pat McAfee last wrestle in WWE?

Pat McAfee may not have as much in-ring experience as Corey Graves, but he's no stranger to the squared circle.

Most notably, McAfee fought in a War Games match alongside Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne against The Undisputed Era team of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong on December 6th, 2020.

In one of the most memorable sports during the match, McAfee hit a Swanton Bomb from the top of the cage. However, his team failed to win the bout.

What do you think of Corey Graves' tweet? Would you like to see him wrestle Pat McAfee? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

