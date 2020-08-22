Pat McAfee: "I'm probably supposed to be a wrestler"

Ahead of his WWE in-ring debut against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX, former NFL pro, Pat McAfee, spoke about his dreams to become a professional wrestler.

During his days as an NFL punter, Pat McAfee was well known for his loud and over-the-top personality on the gridiron. Speaking to ESPN, McAfee suggested that this temperament helped him realize that he was always destined to be a professional wrestler.

"I feel like, I guess being a punter and being a little bit over-the-top or celebrating or showing a personality when that position doesn't normally do it, it wasn't really like me trying to do something to put myself over. I think it was just naturally what I was doing. And I think that is why I've always thought, 'I'm probably supposed to be a wrestler,' because I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I feel like I'm a pretty good talker and a pretty good athlete."

Ahead of his showdown with the longest-reigning NXT Champion in the black and gold brand's history, Pat McAfee opened up about his training and how he has prepared for his debut WWE match.

"I've been able to slot in my training sessions here for the last couple of weeks, I've been trying to figure out how not to embarrass myself and hopefully how to win this thing as fast as possible."

Pat McAfee's honeymoon clashes with Adam Cole feud?

Pat McAfee's feud with Adam Cole has been a highlight of NXT programming in recent weeks. However, McAfee explained that this whole storyline with Adam Cole came when Pat McAfee was actually on his honeymoon with his wife.

"I was on my honeymoon the night that I got into the encounter with Adam Cole, where I kicked his head off his body, heading to the NXT arena in the middle of the honeymoon was not immediately well-received when the subject was broached to my wife. But she's my tag-team partner. She's excited."

It has been well-documented that Pat McAfee is a long time fan of WWE and professional wrestling. During his high school and college years, McAfee would tell several friends about his dreams to compete for WWE. According to McAfee, several of those friends have reached out to wish the former NFL punter luck.

"I've been getting text messages and messages from people from high school that remembered me talking about hopefully becoming a wrestler one day, and [people from] college and early days with the Colts and around the league, everybody is just pumped up about it in my neck of the woods.

"And now it's my job to go out there and perform and see if I've been right this entire time saying that I'm supposed to be here."