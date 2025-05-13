Pat McAfee is injured after WWE Backlash

Pat McAfee faced off against former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Backlash. The star has now made a statement revealing that he is suffering from several injuries after the bout, which he has been carrying since the match. He was also late to the start of the show overall, leaving fans and Michael Cole worrying about his status.

Gunther did not go easy on Pat McAfee, and he gave as good as he got during the bout at Backlash. Despite quite a valiant attempt by the RAW commentator to defend his own honor, as well as that of Michael Cole's, he was left hurt at the event. In the end, he lost the match, with The Ring General picking up the win.

As it turns out, Gunther's beating left Pat McAfee quite hurt. He explained that he was late because he had been checked out by the medical team before RAW. He spoke about how his chest, back, hands, and legs were all hurting now after the match. But that was not all. The chop by Gunther to the chest also burst an eye vessel for him.

"WWE medical saw. They wanted to get their hands on me today before they let me out here. I said everything's sore. My back's sore, shoulder's sore, my knees are sore, my mind's sore, I've got bruises on me still. My collarbone. I'm bruised up. He hit me so hard in the chest, that he popped an eye vessel in my eye Cole."

With the star hurt, he was still on commentary.

