Pat McAfee makes Rhea Ripley announcement ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE's RAW color commentator Pat McAfee made a huge announcement ahead of WrestleMania 41 concerning Rhea Ripley. He has a lot of surprises in store for the company's biggest event of the year in Las Vegas this weekend.

The ESPN personality is set to hold a special edition of The Pat McAfee Show at WWE World in Las Vegas this Friday. All the regular members of the show will be present, as well as a few big-time guests, including Roman Reigns in the first hour and Triple H in the second hour.

On Wednesday's episode of the show, McAfee announced that Rhea Ripley will also appear in the first hour of Friday's live show. The show is scheduled to begin at 9:15 AM local time in Las Vegas or 12:15 PM EST. The doors of WWE World open at 8 AM local time.

"BREAKING NEWS: @RheaRipley_WWE will be joining the progrum [sic] at WWE World on Friday," McAfee tweeted.

The Pat McAfee Show is one of the biggest sports talk shows in the world today. It is going to promote WrestleMania 41 by bringing in the top names in WWE. The show has been making headlines over the past few months with the stature of its guests, including NBA superstar LeBron James, who rarely gives exclusive interviews.

Pat McAfee might have spoiled WrestleMania 41 match result

One of the biggest matches at WrestleMania 41 is Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. "Main Event" Jey booked his ticket to WrestleMania after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. Gunther took things to another level when he brutally assaulted Jimmy Uso in front of Jey a couple of weeks ago on RAW.

On The Big Night AHT with Pat McAfee and Friends last week in Pittsburgh, the color commentator might have spoiled the outcome of the World Heavyweight Championship match. He called Jey Uso, who was one of the special guests, the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Of course, McAfee has been an avid supporter of Jey and has always danced to his entrance. He was probably hyped to have The Yeet Master at his special show.

