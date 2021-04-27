Pat McAfee discusses meeting Vince McMahon and having him in his ear at SmackDown

Pat McAfee finally met Vince McMahon last Friday at WWE SmackDown. McAfee has been working for WWE's various brands off and on for a few years now but was yet to meet the company's CEO.

During today's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he detailed his first meeting with Mr. McMahon.

"There was a little bit of nerves and anticipation," McAfee said. "I've done a lot of research on this man. Always heard [give] Vince a firm handshake. I was told by a couple of people, 'when he's talking, don't feel obligated to nod because there's a chance he'll think you're not paying attention. He is 100% invested in you when he's having this conversation. Be in the moment.' Michael Cole and I go to meet him before we go on the air. I go in there, get called in after waiting 15 minutes. I go in, and he looks awesome! Swagged out. Great fit. He goes, 'Pat.' I'm coming in [for the handshake]. 'Vince.' Good shake. Great web to web, great eye contact. I go, 'I know you don't like to be complimented, but I'd be remiss if I didn't thank you.' Definitely a kiss-ass moment, but also something I wanted him to know. He told me a couple of things, buried Cole. I go with a fist bump back. I didn't know if he's a fist bump guy. Good pop. Whole thing was 45 seconds to a minute."

Spending Friday nights on #SmackDAHN with an open microphone in front of millions.. & MILLIONS of people is an absolute BLAST



I finally got a chance to work with the self-made billionaire LEGEND Vince McMahon #PatMcAeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/6kQXVna8S0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2021

Pat McAfee compares Vince McMahon to God

Pat McAfee also got to experience Vince McMahon in his ear for the first time on Friday. He came away from it with a more positive experience than others have had in the past.

"He dropped into my ear, said something that made me laugh. Cole is like, 'Has he come into your ear?' 'Yeah.' 'You're good then.' ARE WE BEST FRIENDS?!?!?! As the show goes on, he would drop in and tell me something or remind me of something in hilarious fashion. Maybe others wouldn't find it hilarious, but I did. We'd get to commercial, and I'd be like, 'That's on me.' He'd be like, 'Don't worry.' It was like the voice of God."

Pat McAfee seems to be really enjoying his time on SmackDown so far, and we have no doubt he will only continue to get better in the weeks to come.

"We're looking for Pat to be Pat...



For me on the spy cameras I enjoy the fact that you can't sit down you're so into the product that you're up & yelling" ~ @TripleH



GREAT NEWS I haven't been fired yet #SmackDAHN #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/XoCv1HPdVt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2021

Are you enjoying Pat McAfee on SmackDown so far? What do you think about his meeting with Vince McMahon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.