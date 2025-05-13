Pat McAfee misses the start of WWE RAW - Michael Cole addresses it

After the match against Gunther at WWE Backlash, fans were uncertain about the status of Pat McAfee heading into this week's episode of RAW. The star was missing from RAW when the show started.

Fans were worried about whether they would be seeing the commentator be a part of this week's show. He had taken quite a beating only a day before at Backlash when he faced Gunther. The star went into the match to defend himself and Michael Cole to assure their right to say what they wanted on commentary. The Ring General was less than happy at the shots they had taken at him previously, and he had choked Pat McAfee out in the build-up to the show.

At Backlash, while McAfee put up a valiant fight, he was left struggling and was unable to pick up the win. In the end, Gunther choked him out. After the bout, though, he acknowledged McAfee and Cole as if he had come to respect them.

To start the show tonight on RAW, Pat McAfee was missing. It was Michael Cole alone on the commentary desk. At first, there was no answer as to why he was not there, or whether he would appear. Michael Cole then addressed it, talking about how McAfee had taken a beating, but he was scheduled to appear.

He was then interrupted by McAfee, who emerged out of the back, and joined Cole on commentary.

