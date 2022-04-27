Former WWE announcer gives his opinion on Pat McAfee as a wrestling commentator

Former WWE commentator Thomas Hannifan (f.k.a Tom Phillips) has praised SmackDown's Pat McAfee for his outlandish and vibrant commentating style.

McAfee became part of the SmackDown announcement team alongside Michael Cole in April 2021. During the former's stint on the Blue brand, many have praised Pat for his over-the-top commentary. The former NFL Punter recently defeated Theory in a high-octane contest at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Hannifan stated how McAfee's style of commentary had enabled other announcing teams to perform with increased flexibility on air.

"I think the beauty of Pat McAfee is that he made it okay for commentators to jump up and down and literally get on the desk,” Hannifan said. “I mean [Michael] Cole’s not doing anything like that but we all feel that emotion so, if anything it’s just kind of loosened everybody up in commentary in all of professional wrestling." (H/T Wrestling Inc )

I love this video.One of the biggest compliments I got about the Wrestlemania match with Johnny Knoxville was Michael Cole, who’s seen & called it all for 25 years, saying it was the most fun he’s had calling a match.He & Pat added so much.What a party.https://t.co/Sco58aK3J1

McAfee's infectious personality seems to have rubbed off on Michael Cole as well. The veteran voice of WWE has become far more animated both verbally and physically since working with him.

Pat McAfee shared the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania

After an intense build-up, Pat McAfee faced off against WWE Superstar Theory at WrestleMania earlier this month.

The former NFL star shocked the WWE Universe as he pulled off one incredible move after the other. McAfee would go on to win his match, but his night was not over there as he would then face off against Mr. McMahon.

With both the Chairman and Theory ganging up on McAfee, Vince's old nemesis Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way to the ring to even the odds. Speaking on his YouTube show, Pat revealed that he did not know he would share some beers with Austin in the ring.

"I did not know that was happening, that whole thing I had no idea that was happening. Us chugging a couple of beers together? [In Stone Cold voice], 'Hey kid, I'ma go this way, you go that way' it was awesome." (H/T WrestleTalk)

OH HELL YEAHHHHHHH. What a #WrestleMania moment! @PatMcAfeeShow shared a beer with @steveaustinBSR AND got a Stone Cold Stunner on the Grandest Stage of Them All!OH HELL YEAHHHHHHH. What a #WrestleMania moment!@PatMcAfeeShow shared a beer with @steveaustinBSR AND got a Stone Cold Stunner on the Grandest Stage of Them All!OH HELL YEAHHHHHHH. 🍻 https://t.co/koFHPMPnxW

McAfee's interaction with the Texas Rattlesnake was one of many memorable moments from this year's WrestleMania. Despite having no matches booked as of now, fans are eagerly anticipating Pat's return to in-ring action.

