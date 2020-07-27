"Pat McAfee, a professional button pusher"- Triple H on Adam Cole incident; was Cole fined?

Triple H was a guest on Pat McAfee's show today. On the show, he spoke about Adam Cole's outburst on the show and addressed Cole's apology.

A few days back, Adam Cole was on the same show and didn't like McAfee's comments about the Undisputed Era and his size. Cole lost his cool on the show and shoved his mic aside to swear into the host's face.

Triple H addressed the Adam Cole incident

Today morning, Adam Cole issued an apology for his actions on the Pat McAfee show a few days ago. Triple H was on the show today and spoke to the hosts about the incident.

"I like both of you guys, you're both good guys and very passionate. To me, this is all a misunderstanding. You guys have had a relationship for a while, positively and then becoming negative. It started from a place of you participating in [NXT] shows and you've had interactions from the showbiz side. Sometimes, those lines get blurred and you guys had a relationship that became somewhat more contentious behind the scenes. It was a budding irritation that was interesting for people."

Triple H also said that Adam Cole had told him earlier that he was going to be on the show. The Game wished him well before the show.

"I apologize for Adam coming on your show. He is the nicest guy in the world. He comes on your show, there's an interaction where I believe Adam is being a little overly sensitive and you being Pat McAfee, a professional button pusher. You needle people for a living. I didn't ask him to put out an apology or do anything. He's a grown man responsible for his own actions" (h/t fightful)

Did Triple H fine Adam Cole?

When Triple H was asked whether he had fined the former NXT Champion for his actions on the show, he chose not to answer the question. The King Of Kings said that it was a private matter between him and Cole.

Triple H went on to encourage the two to squash their beef and invited McAfee to Florida to have a discussion with Adam Cole.